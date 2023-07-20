PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the jackpot $1.08 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, several Oregonians also won big in Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the Oregon Lottery, seven Oregonians won big in this most recent drawing.

One lucky Portlander won $100,000 and another three won $50,000 each, lottery officials said. Meanwhile, two Beaverton and one Oregon City prizewinners also won $50,000.

Although the Powerball run has ended, the Mega Millions jackpot has continued its climb reaching $720 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

These most recent high jackpots also mark the third time in history that both games have been over $500 million at the same time.