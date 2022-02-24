PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 7-year-old boy was airlifted after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike in McMinnville Wednesday evening, officials said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., McMinnville police responded to the scene near Adams and 2nd Street. According to officials, the boy was riding his bike in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Once there, he was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Police said the 32-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash. He reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated.

Anyone that has dashcam video or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Sheets or Officer Cody Williams at (503) 434-7307.