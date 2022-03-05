PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 70 guitars autographed by George Clinton, Arlo Guthrie, The Monkees and Portland’s own Portugal.The Man were stolen from an Oregon Music Hall of Fame storage locker.

The storage locker and a few other neighboring storage units were broken into February 27, officials with the Hall of Fame told KOIN 6 News. Each year the Hall of Fame awards $2500 scholarships to 4 students planning to further their music education and the autographed guitars are a big part of those funds.

“We have some for, like, $5000, $6000. Sometimes they go for $1200,” said Janeen Rundle with the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. “But the amount that it raises for all of our programs is immense. Absolutely immense.”

Around 70 autographed guitars were stolen February 27, 2022 from an Oregon Music Hall of Fame storage locker. (Undated courtesy photo, Oregon Music Hall of Fame)

Since 2007 the Oregon Music Hall of Fame has granted 63 scholarships for music studies totaling $115,500, officials said.

A police report was filed. The case remains open and active.