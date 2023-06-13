Ruth Salvatore, pictured with her husband Ed, will receive $52,000 per year for the rest of her life. (Oregon Lottery)

Ruth Salvatore is planning to using the cash on remodeling her home and going to Cancun with her husband.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After playing the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game for the first time, a 73-year-old Grants Pass woman hit the jackpot earlier this month.

After purchasing five tickets for the June 4 drawing, Ruth Salvatore learned that she won the $52,000 annual prize when she scanned the last ticket on the Oregon Lottery app.

Coincidently, Salvatore and her husband, Ed, will be celebrating their 52nd anniversary this month. They are planning to use the money to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store.