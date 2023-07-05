A grass fire in Linn County grew to 75 acres and threatened homes, according to Corvallis Fire. (CFD)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — A grass fire in Linn County burned approximately 75 acres and threatened multiple homes on the Fourth of July, officials announced.

The fire was caused by the operation of heavy agricultural equipment, according to Corvallis Fire.

Just after 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the grass fire near Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County. The fire was spreading rapidly due to “extreme temperatures and very low humidity,” which made the flames difficult to contain, Corvallis Fire said.

According to fire officials, the wind was pushing the flames toward homes in a nearby subdivision.

Several crews were eventually able to extinguish the southern end of the fire “within a few feet” from multiple homes on Pheasant Drive, officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m., according to Corvallis Fire.