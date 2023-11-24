PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 77-year-old man who went missing while foraging mushrooms Tuesday was found the next day in critical condition, authorities said.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the man went out mushroom hunting southwest of Corvallis and never came home, prompting a search by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard aircrews.

Officials said they weren’t able to locate him Tuesday night.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the next day, authorities said that ground crews located the man in critical condition.

The man was evacuated by helicopter and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he was then transferred to a higher level of care.