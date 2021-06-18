8 new beers celebrate Oregon’s diverse landscape

Oakshire Brewing has a beer as part of the campaign.

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Some of Oregon’s top breweries are teaming up to showcase the state’s top landmarks.

Cans from eight breweries will be released next Friday adorned with art. The landmarks were picked from a new map highlighting 81 outdoor places you can visit in Oregon, thanks to the hard work of the Coalition of Land Trusts.

Participating breweries are:

● *Crux Fermentation Project (Bend)

● Ferment Brewing (Hood River)

● Little Beast Brewing (Clackamas/Portland),

● Ninkasi Brewing (Eugene)

● Oakshire Brewing (Eugene)

● Terminal Gravity Brewing (Enterprise)

● Von Ebert Brewing (Portland)

● Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery (Newberg)

The group also created a virtual map that could help you chart out your summer plans. There’s also a virtual happy hour to try out the beers with other beer lovers.