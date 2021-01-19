8-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained skiing on Mt. Bachelor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 8-year-old boy from Tacoma, Wash. has died following a crash while skiing on Mt. Bachelor.

During a family ski trip Saturday, Brecken Boice was near the summit of the mountain when he crashed around 2:20 p.m. According to skiers on the hill, there had been dangerous, icy conditions on that part of the mountain.

Ski patrol responded to the injury and summoned an AirLink helicopter to rescue Boice. The boy was taken by patrollers to Mt. Bachelors First Aid Clinic where further lifesaving care was given by an onsite doctor and paramedics, according to Bend, Ore. CBS affiliate KBNZ. He was then flown to a hospital in Bend.

Soon after brain surgery at St. Charle, Boice succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash.

“I prayed for a miracle and then realized Brecken was our miracle. He brought so much joy to our lives,” Boice’s mother said on Facebook. “Please pray for Brecken’s little brother.”

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the Boice family with medical and funeral expenses.