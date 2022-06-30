SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s federal public defender says about 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike protesting conditions inside the facility.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports federal public defender Lisa Hay said in a statement that they heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed it on Monday.

Oregon’s U.S. Attorney’s Office would not confirm a hunger strike in the detention center at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan to OPB.

The facility houses people who have been charged but not convicted of crimes. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed some in the detention center did not accept their meals.