PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wave of abortion rights supporters are offering their help in Oregon to those who may not soon have access to an abortion in their state.

Hundreds of offers to house and help women coming in from other states with more restrictive abortion laws are happening across Oregon, similar to offers in other states to help women who choose to seek an abortion.

Inside the Northwest Abortion Access Fund in Portland, June 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Postings on social media sites offer women a place to stay and help with transportation, sometimes using phrases like “help with camping.”

But non-profit organizations like Northwest Abortion Access Fund say those who want to help should reach out to their organization to offer their services.

It’s not just for physical safety. There are possible legal issues, as well. The Northwest Abortion Access Fund serves Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Idaho, helping women get to clinics and have a place to say.

“There’s a real danger that puts both clients and people participating in those networks at risk,” said Megan Kovacks with the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

Officials said they’ve received more than 800 offers of help. Those who are interested should contact them through their website.