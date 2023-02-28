PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Oregon kicks off in March with the Polar Plunge in the Willamette River.

The Polar Plunge fundraiser helps Special Olympics Oregon provide over 5,000 athletes access to sports and other community activities, according to the non-profit.

Festivities kick off March 10 with the Executive Polar Plunge, followed by the Super Plunge with participants taking on the chilly waters every hour until 11 a.m. the next day. March 11 marks the Polar Plunge and 5K fun run.

Special Olympics Oregon CEO Britt Oase says the event is important to raise awareness for the non-profit.

“This is what fuels our ability to provide sports training and competition to our athletes year-round. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraising event of our year. It really sets the tone for what we’ll be able to provide for athletes,” Oase said. “It is so much fun and just a great chance to be wild, and crazy and kind of embrace the cold and get out in the elements.”