PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An internet debate as rich and satisfying as a proper cassoulet has consumed the Portland Reddit page in recent days.

One Portland Redditor’s humorous admission of adding edamame beans to a loose, unappetizing homemade chili (photo here) has sparked a passionate response from Portland’s online community since it was posted on March 9.

“Lately, as a city, I just feel like we haven’t had much to universally rally against,” the infamous Reddit post states. “So I put edamame in my chili. You’re welcome.”

The post succeeded in drawing hundreds of fiery responses from Portlanders offering critiques and opinions on what makes a proper chili. The magnificently mediocre attempt at chili has become so celebrated among Portland Redditors that subreddit moderators have officially declared the photo the “Portland chili meme.”

“OK, let’s agree to ignore the edamame and criticize the sad attempt at chili,” one Reddit user wrote. “I mean, hell, at this point it’s bean soup with some ground meat.”

In response to the recent debate, KOIN 6 News decided to compile a palate-cleansing list of the top five chili spots in the Portland area, according to Yelp. The list is based on several factors, including ratings and the number of reviews left by Yelp users in the last two years.

Portland’s top 5 chili spots