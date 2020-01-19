‘A total loss’: Sheridan farmhouse goes up in flames

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sheridan farmhouse was deemed a total loss after a 2-alarm blaze destroyed the entire structure on Saturday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., a neighbor reported flames coming through the roof of the 2,000-square-feet farmhouse. Fire crews from Sheridan, Southwest Polk and West Valley reached the scene at Southwest Dupee Valley Road shortly, where they found the fully involved fire.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing in more crews from around the area. Crews stayed on the scene to extinguish the fire until late into the evening.

Only one person was injured, a civilian who was treated at the scene for an injury unrelated to the fire. Yamhill County Fire will investigate the scene and determine a cause within a few days.