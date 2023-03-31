PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon winemaking pioneer, viticulturist and founder of Erath Winery Richard ‘Dick’ Charles Erath passed away Wednesday, his winery shared in a statement. He was 87 years old.

Originally an engineer, Erath turned to the pursuit of winemaking following an experiment in a garage in 1965.

Erath was one of the first winemakers to start growing grapes in the Willamette Valley, starting in 1968 after he graduated from UC-Davis. He moved from California and settled in the Chehalem Mountains.

The spring after relocating, Erath planted 23 varieties of grapes and they produced their first commercial wine in 1972.

Four years later, Erath began working on the first winery in the Dundee Hills inspiring many winemakers to move to the region.

Though he was known for his wine-making, Erath was also an experimental grape grower with a passion for sustainability and organic farming.

Amy Prosenjak, Oregon’s President at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates who owns Erath Winery, shared that Erath had always supported the Oregon community and the wine industry in the area.

“Dick Erath was a true pioneer and a visionary in the Oregon wine industry,” said Prosenjak. “His Erath Family Foundation has been generous in supporting the wider community and particularly the wine industry including grants to Linfield College, Salud, Chemeketa, Southern Oregon University, Umpqua Community College, the Oregon Wine Board and for agricultural research at Oregon State University. We are honored to carry on his legacy through the Erath brand.”

Erath’s work in the Willamette Valley inspired many people, and as the statement from Erath Winerary concludes, his work will continue to inspire future generations.

“The Oregon wine community mourns the loss of Dick Erath, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” the statement concluded. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of grape growers and winemakers in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”