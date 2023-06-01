In the 'deadliest days' from 2012 to 2021, there were 7,316 fatalities due to teen-involved car crashes nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once the school year officially comes to a close, more teenage drivers will be hitting the roads starting this summer. AAA reports that the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest for teen drivers in car crashes.

According to the motor club, there were 7,316 fatalities due to teen-involved car crashes in the deadliest days from 2012 to 2021 nationwide. AAA says this is eight deaths per day and nearly half the amount of fatalities seen in teen-driver crashes for the remainder of the year.

The motor club reported that Montana and Mississippi are the top two states with the most per-capita fatalities for teen driver car crashes.

In Oregon specifically, 73 people died during the “deadliest days” throughout the decade. In 2021, the state was No. 36 for the most per-capita car crash deaths involving teenage drivers.

AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds says that teenagers are more at risk of car crashes because they have less driving experience.

“During the summer months, teens often drive without an adult in the vehicle as they drive to jobs, meet friends, and head to summer destinations,” Dodds said. “Previous research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that teens drivers are far more likely to die in crashes when they have friends in the car.”

The Traffic Safety Culture Index shows that 39% of drivers between the ages of 16 and 18 had driven more than 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street within the last 30 days. In addition, 28% of drivers admitted to manually texting, and 27% admitted to speeding through a red light.

AAA encourages parents to set a positive example by obeying traffic laws, wearing their seat belts, and watching their speed when driving their teenagers around.