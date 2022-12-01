PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – AAA announced Thursday that it now provides mobile charging for electric vehicles stranded on the roadside that need a boost in Bend.

The company has offered the service in Portland since 2011 and has since expanded to service the cities of Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Clackamas, Salem, Eugene, Medford – and now Bend.

The AAA service trucks will be able to provide a Level 2 charge and can typically provide about 10 to 14 miles of driving range in about a 30-minute charge. They use the standard J1772 plug and carry the J1772 adapter for Teslas.

“As automakers continue to expand their EV offerings, we will continue to provide honest and unbiased information about EV performance and provide service for all the types of vehicles that our members are driving,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

The company said it was the first motor club in North America to offer a roadside assistance truck with the capability to charge electric vehicles.

“Range anxiety has been a top barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption. AAA can help ease this anxiety with specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers that provide enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station,” Dodds said.

The mobile EV charging service is free to AAA members.

AAA reminds drivers that EV charging states are accessible to all electric vehicle drivers through the ChargePoint app and AAA members get two complimentary hours of charging for their electric vehicles.