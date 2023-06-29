Traffic along NE 82nd near Alberta in Portland, May 7, 2021 (KOIN)

Portland, the Oregon Coast and Crater Lake are among popular holiday travel destinations in the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 587,000 Oregonians are estimated to join the 50.7 million Americans planning to travel at least 50 miles away from home for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

According to AAA, this number of travelers exceeds the peak previously set in 2019 — making this year’s Fourth of July the busiest on record. The roadside assistance company declares Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4 as the Independence Day travel period.

“Despite some higher prices and limited availability, travel volumes will be higher than ever before,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Senior Vice President Doreen Loofburrow said. “Many took our advice and booked their trips early, another sign of very robust travel this summer.”

AAA lists Seattle, Las Vegas and Fort Lauderdale, Fla, among the top U.S. destinations for the holiday, while London, Vancouver, B.C., and Cancún, Mexico were among the most popular international destinations.

Within the state, the company said central Oregon, the Oregon Coast, Portland, Crater Lake, Pendleton and the Medford-Ashland area are locals’ favorite travel stops. Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento, Calif., were deemed popular out-of-state destinations.

While most travelers are choosing to drive to their destinations, millions of Americans are opting for air travel instead. However, customers are already being impacted by flight delays and cancellations.

The afternoons of Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30, will be the busiest times for those embarking on road trips, according to AAA and transportation analytics company INRIX.

INRIX also found that major roads will have delays up to three times longer than usual throughout the travel period.

“Drivers in urban areas can expect even longer delays,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. “Knowing when and where congestion is can help you avoid the stress of stop-and-go traffic.”

The roadside assistance company says the commute from Portland to Cannon Beach could be 35% longer for drivers leaving this Saturday around 1 p.m. Other projected travel times can be found here.

“But whenever you go, it’ll probably take longer than usual to get to your destination,” Dodds added.