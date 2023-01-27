PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing are investigating thousands of nurses accused of paying money to receive diplomas without actually completing the courses.

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says about a dozen nurses in the state of Oregon are currently under investigation in the case. The fake credentials were sold as a shortcut to becoming licensed as a nurse.

The lawsuit by the FBI charged more than two dozen in a wire fraud scheme that would lead to fraudulent nursing diplomas for 7,600 people nationwide. Investigators said the scheme generated more than $100 million over several years as aspiring nurses were charged around $15,000 dollars for the bogus degree.

According to the indictment released Wednesday, three now defunct Florida-based schools were implicated. Those three schools are Siena College, Sacred Heart International Institute and Palm Beach School of Nursing.

Ultimately, 25 individuals were arrested and face up to 20 years in prison on multiple charges, including wire fraud.

The Oregon State Board of Nurses says the affected nurses’ cases will go before the board for discussion during a meeting scheduled for Feb. 22.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials declined to release the names and hospitals connected to the case. KOIN 6 also reached out to Washington’s State Board of Burses but has not yet heard back.