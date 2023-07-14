PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent spike in accidental 911 calls is straining systems and could put public safety at risk.

According to a new report by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management accidental calls have gone up 40% in the past year and every time it happens it impacts police resources.

“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” said Frank Kuchta, Oregon Department of Emergency Management State 911 Program Manager. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency. If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”

The rise in accidental calls can be traced to the growing list of safety features on smart devices that make calling 911 even easier, such as smartphone’s SOS feature which can accidentally be triggered while in a pocket or bag, officials said.

When SOS features are activated a countdown begins and if it isn’t canceled it will automatically call 911.

ODEM said there are a few ways to reduce the number of accidental calls:

Stay on the line if 911 is accidentally called to explain what happened so resources are freed quicker

If you do hang up, wait for the operator to call back and explain what happened

Teach children about 911 to reduce the chances that they call accidentally

Turn off auto dialing on your phone

Put your phone on sleep mode when in your pocket.

“Just remember, if you do accidentally call 911, stay on the line and let them know there’s no emergency before you disconnect,” said Kuchta. “Please do your part to help reduce the number of accidental calls and hangups so we can keep units available for those who truly need assistance.”

Emergency settings can also be changed on some phones.