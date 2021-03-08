Additional nurses bring accusations against ‘Tik Tok Doc’

Dr. Jason Campbell with OHSU is known as the Tik Tok Doc for his dance moves and upbeat attitude during the pandemic, April 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more women are speaking against Dr. Jason Campbell, leveling additional accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against the so-called “Tik Tok Doc.”

Jason Campbell gained social media fame during the height of the COVID-19 crisis for dancing in his scrubs and spreading joy on Tik Tok, dubbing him the “Tik Tok Doc.” Now, about a year later, the former Oregon Health & Science University doctor is accused of sexually harassing multiple former coworkers.

Three nurses’ declarations were filed on Sunday by the lawyers of a social worker who first filed a $45 million lawsuit accusing Campbell sent the woman unwanted, sexually explicit text messages, “pornographic photographs” and “sexually charged social media messages” while working together.

Campbell also allegedly approached the woman from behind in her office and pressed his body against hers, according to the suit. Two of the three nurses allege he did the same to them, as well.

The third woman said Campbell would follow her around at work and repeatedly ask for “free hugs,” in addition to unwanted touching.

Campbell was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse. In the latest accusations, the first nurse described a time in the fall of 2019 that Campbell entered the room she was in. She said her back was to him while she said “Hi,” and instead of responding, Campbell smiled at her while waiting for the door to close behind him.

Once the door shut, the nurse alleges Campbell stepped up behind her and grabbed her hips, pushing his body into hers.

“He forcefully grinded into my backside as if to make sure I felt his erection,” she said in her sworn statement. After that, she says Campbell asked her something along the lines of “Do you

like that?” or “What do you think of that?”

She allegedly yelled at him to get off of her and he went back to work, telling her they would talk about it later. All this happened while Campbell had a girlfriend, according to the suit.

Although she recounted the harassment to a male nurse and another male nurse assistant, the woman said in the lawsuit she did not feel comfortable reporting it to OHSU in fear they would not believe her.

“Jason Campbell walked around OHSU as if he was a celebrity, and everyone treated him as such,” she stated. “This only solidified my fear that OHSU would not believe me if I came forward and reported the assault.”

She ultimately reported the assault to her nurse manager in December 2020. After her nurse manager gave her resources and officially reported the incident, the Department of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity took over.

The court documents say the woman said she did not feel as if the questions AAEO posed to her were appropriate. She also stated the department did not give her any counseling resources and was overall very dismissive of her assault. In the end, the AAEO closed the case because Campbell was no longer working for OHSU at the time, according to documents.

In the declaration, the woman said she feels guilty for not reporting it sooner.

The second nurse’s declaration illustrated a very similar incident between herself and Dr. Campbell. Just like the other women, she also feared retaliation from OHSU and Campbell himself.

Just like the other accusations, Campbell allegedly approached the woman from behind, pressing his body into her while they were alone in a room together. She said once the door closed, he grabbed the front top of her thighs and pushed his erection into her backside.

She said she yelled, “Oh my god!” as she spun around, to which Campbell reportedly responded, “Don’t worry, nobody saw. I made sure,” before walking away.

In addition to the alleged physical sexual harassment, the nurse also claims Campbell showed her his erect penis on multiple occasions — all via Facetime calls and disappearing photos sent to her phone. She says he “begged” to come over to her home or ask her to come to his apartment on multiple occasions, but she would always decline.

The nurse reported the harassment to two OHSU physicians. The declaration says they were both “disgusted,” and encouraged her to report it to the hospital. However, she — like the other women — feared she would not be believed and that there would be repercussions.

“Once Jason Campbell became popular through social media, leaders at OHSU seemed protective of him,” she said in her statement.

In her declaration, the woman also described an instance in which Campbell sat down with her on a bench outside the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. During this talk, Campbell allegedly told the nurse that multiple other women at OHSU had filed sexual harassment complaints against him.

The woman claims Campbell said, “They are always unfounded. I have Emily Baird wrapped around my finger.” Emily Baird is the program director of OHSU’s Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine.

“He went on about how he can just go into Emily Baird’s office, and ‘It’s all cleared.’ This frightened me,” the woman stated in the documents. She went onto list instances where Baird received multiple complaints from women but said nothing happened as a result.

The third woman who submitted her declaration over the weekend described times where Campbell would display inappropriate and unwanted behavior towards her while on the job, as well.

She said in 2019, he was on rotation in the unit she worked in. During this time, he would allegedly follow her around, asking for “free hugs.” She said he would not stop despite her telling him it was inappropriate.

According to her declaration, she initially said she “didn’t remember” any unwanted behavior by Campbell out of fear of retaliation. However, she now says he did hug her twice without her consent and asked him to stop both times.

OHSU’s response

When the social worker’s lawsuit was filed, OHSU said in a statement that the university “does not condone” the behavior described.

“We are continuously working to to evolve our culture, policies and practices to provide an environment where all learners, employees, patients and visitors feel safe and welcome.”

KOIN 6 News has since reached out to OHSU for comment about the additional allegations.

Campbell was most recently hired at the University of Florida’s teaching hospital. Once the hospital learned of the allegations, he was placed on administrative leave.

The hospital issued the following statement:

“The University of Florida and UF College of Medicine in Gainesville recently learned of a new hire who is the subject of allegations of misconduct from a previous institution. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation. They did not begin any official duties on campus nor have contact with any patients. The University of Florida is committed to providing a safe educational, work and residential environment that is free from harassment or misconduct.“