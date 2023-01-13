PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Leisek, a founding member of the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose based in Bend, Oregon, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to booking records.

Court documents show Leisek, 47, is facing two counts of first-degree felony rape of a child.

Criminal charges were filed against Leisek in November of 2022 in Sanpete County, Utah where the crimes were allegedly committed in 1992. Leisek was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Adventures with Purpose was founded in 2019 and its members go into waterways to look for clues in unsolved cases. The team’s underwater adventures are documented on their Youtube channel.

In the past, KOIN 6 News named Leisek as a 2022 Royal Rosarian Newsmaker alongside others involved in Adventures With Purpose.