PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Advocates for the bill that would allow Oregonians to pump their own gas have voiced unease as they wait for Gov. Tina Kotek to sign the bill into law.

House Bill 2426 passed the Oregon Senate with bipartisan support on June 21, leaving the final decision in Kotek’s hands. The governor has 30 days to either sign the bill or veto it from the end of the Senate’s session – making the deadline Aug. 3.

Should Kotek pass the bill, it would allow gas stations across the state to give drivers the option to either pump their own gas or have an attendant do it. It would also require that gas cost the same amount no matter which service a person chooses and would not allow stations to have more self-service pumps than they have attendant-service pumps.

Should the bill receive the governor’s signature, it would go into effect immediately. But on June 28, Kotek said she was still undecided.

“We have 300-plus bills, and I will probably take them in order. I don’t know when I will get to that,” Kotek said that day. “I want to hear from Oregonians… What do people think?”

Two weeks later, Kotek’s office shared that it received more than 4,000 emails in response — and that they were split almost down the middle. Just over 2,000 supported the change while the other half spoke out against it.

Oregonians with Choice at the Pump issued a statement Thursday urging the governor to make her final decision.

“We remain optimistic that the governor will listen to the small-business owners who traveled to the Capitol to share their stories, the hundreds of Oregonians who submitted testimony, the results of multiple public opinion polls, and the Legislature, which passed this important bill with overwhelming bipartisan support, and no organized opposition,” the statement said.

Gas station owners have testified in support of the bill, saying they’ve struggled to hire enough attendants and provide fast service to their customers for the past few years. Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) said the bill is in the best interest of both Oregon drivers and small businesses.

“We heard from Oregon drivers throughout the session who want the freedom to choose whether they pump their own gas or not,” Davis said. “We also heard from small businesses who need relief from the ongoing labor shortage. With many gas stations closing off pumps or closing their doors entirely, especially in rural areas, now is the time to ensure they can stay open to protect attendants’ jobs and protect Oregonians’ access to fuel.”

Those who testified against the bill feared it would create additional challenges for people with disabilities and people who don’t feel safe getting out of their vehicles to pump their gas at night. Others are worried about gas station workers.

“We’re definitely worried about workers kind of losing out here. Because once again, workers are kinda left out when leadership should be passing pro-worker legislation, and instead we have this kind of self-serving pro-employer legislation, which is not good for workers,” said Miles Eshaia, the Local 555 communications lead representing gas attendees and other gas station workers.

Additional people said they were concerned about people smoking while they pump their own gas, creating a risk for fires.

Oregon is currently one of only two U.S. states that do not allow all drivers to pump their own gas. In 2015, the state began allowing self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties. In 2017, the law was extended to all hours in rural counties.

More recently – in 2020, 2021 and 2022 – the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office temporarily lifted the self-service ban across the state during emergencies like the pandemic, wildfires and heatwaves.

Lawmakers tried passing a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session, but it died in the session without votes from both the House and Senate.