Richard Gillmore, aka The Jogger Rapist, in an undated photo. Now 63, he is expected to be released from prison in December 2022 after 36 years (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As a man known as the “jogger rapist” will be released from prison in December, a victim is calling on state lawmakers to make it more difficult for the man to reoffend once he’s released.

In 1979, Danielle Tudor was 17 years old when Richard Gillmore broke into her family’s Portland home and raped her. Gillmore would reportedly stalk his victims while he jogged through neighborhoods in Portland and east Multnomah County.

On Thursday, Tudor and Crime Victims United called on Governor Kate Brown to enact an emergency temporary rule that will reassess Gillmore as a high-risk sex offender.

According to Tudor, and victim’s advocates, Gillmore filled out a 10-question assessment to determine his sex offender status. The parole board also uses the assessment to determine the likelihood of re-offending.

Gillmore’s been in prison for 35 years and is being released on December 16. Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice will be in charge of keeping track of Gillmore while he’s on active supervision for three years.

KOIN 6 News learned he will be put into housing in Portland’s Old Town. Once Gillmore is classified as a low-level sex offender, his name will not be on public sex offender registries and neighbors will not receive a notification when he moves into the area.

“I knew Richard Gilmore was going to get out I knew. I did everything I could to keep him in there as long as possible but what makes me angry now is the fact that we think it’s acceptable that he’s a level-one because he is not,” Tudor said. “He is a very vicious and brutal serial rapist, and that message needs to get to Kate Brown.”



This goes back to 2013 when the Oregon legislature voted to change how sex offenders are classified—taking the decision out of the hands of judges and putting it on the parole board.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Brown’s office and is waiting to hear back.