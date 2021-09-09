Afghan interpreter in Oregon: ‘Family in Kabul not safe’

Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America’s longest war. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon)

He said many people are still trying to escape

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — An Afghan refugee who worked with the US military as an interpreter came to Oregon on a special immigration visa for his safety. But he is worried about those left behind now under Taliban rule — including his family.

Shamsullah — whose last name and exact location are not being used for safety reasons — said many people are still trying to escape.

“Since the Taliban takeover, the situation is very, very bad. My family was living in Kabul and they left Kabul but I can’t mention the location because they are not safe,” he told KOIN 6 News. “I feel very bad for them because they are not safe. They are not safe. We want from the US government that they should do something to help the people who worked for the US military that they could bring their families to the US. We want the US support, and the UN support.”

He said he was surprised at how quickly the Taliban regained control of the country.

“They are killing the children, especially the young generation. They are going to their houses and ask ‘Where is your father? Where is your brother?'” Shamsullah said. “When they don’t know, they start shooting them.”

He’s pleading with America and the international community to help the people in Afghanistan.

Shamsullah, who came to the US in 2016, said he and others from the Afghan community are planning protests because they want their message heard.

