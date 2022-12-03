PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon landmark will keep its history alive as it changes hands.

The “Goonies House” has been sold after being put up for sale last month.

The realtor told KOIN that the buyer is a die-hard Goonies fan who purchased the home and the home next door with his childhood friend.

True to themes of the 1985 film, the buyer said friendship was a huge reason behind where he is in his life and why he bought the house.

“My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success,” he said. “Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure!”

He says he plans to preserve and protect the home as an iconic landmark.

The buyer is remaining anonymous until the deal closes next year.