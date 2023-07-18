PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians who need to take time off work for childbirth, health concerns and more will be able to apply for paid leave benefits starting soon.

On Tuesday, the state’s employment department announced applications for the Paid Leave Oregon program will open on Aug. 14, with benefits kicking in on Sept. 3. Those eligible for the benefits are people caring for themselves or members of their family during and after childbirth, during a serious health condition, or in the aftermath of domestic violence or harassment – including sexual, assault and stalking.

Paid leave for childcare can also refer to aiding a child to bond after birth, adoption, or the home placement of a child in foster care.

Applications for the benefits program can be accessed via the Oregon Employment Department’s designated website Frances Online. Sept. 3 will mark the first week of available paid leave, and those using the benefits will receive their first payment within two weeks.

“We’re excited to give working people the financial support they need to care for themselves and their families,” said Paid Leave Oregon Director Karen Madden Humelbaugh. “Employees can take the time they need without worrying about losing their job, and employers retain their skilled and experienced workers.”

Paid Leave Oregon, created in 2019, made Oregon one of 11 states to offer paid family and medical leave. Employers and employees started contributing to a trust fund in January 2023 to help pay for the benefits. In May, employers in the state needed to include those contributions in their quarterly combined payroll reports.

For more information on Paid Leave Oregon, visit the program’s guidebook.

