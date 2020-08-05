AJ in Action: Hiking a trailhead during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hiking is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to explore Oregon in the summer. But with COVID-19, many of our natural resources and forest services are stretched thin this year.

With that in mind, if you’re planning to hit the trails this year it could look quite a bit different.

This week, we head out on a hike with a Clackamas River district ranger and she talks us through some of the things you can expect this summer.

First, as everyone tries to social distance and stay away from large crowds, always leave the house with a Plan B and C, in case your first option for the day is overcrowded.

Also, facilities at the trailhead may have limited or no services. So don’t plan on using the restroom or picnic tables at a trailhead and, as always, pack out what you pack in. Following the Leave No Trace Principles is always the best way to hike.

And lastly, wear a mask. I’ve found that wearing it around your ears, then pulling it up over your mouth and nose when passing other parties, is the best way to go.

Happy hiking!