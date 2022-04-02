PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines has canceled nearly a hundred more flights nationwide Saturday after pilots and crew members in cities across the country picketed in protest of stalled contract negotiations.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, about 6 flights in and out of Portland International Airport had been scrapped, but the airline told KOIN 6 News more cancellations throughout the weekend were possible.

On Friday, 13 flights were canceled out of PDX, while another 11 flights headed to the Rose City were nixed. More than 120 trips were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Alaska Airlines pilots picketed in cities across the country on Friday over contract negotiations. A spokesperson with Alaska Airlines told KOIN 6 News that a shortage of pilots forced them to cancel some flights.

Pilots with the airline allege the company did not plan for increased travel demand, nor did the airline try to attract new pilots and keep its current workforce. Further, the pilots say Alaska Airlines received $2.3 billion during the pandemic to help retain its employees.

Alaska Airlines officials said travelers should be prepared for more cancellations over the weekend.