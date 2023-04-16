PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany man was arrested Saturday night for murdering his mother, officials said.

According to Albany police, a phone call was received from the 1500 block of Del Rio Avenue Southeast at around 9:23 p.m. and officers could hear the sound of a disturbance.

Responding officers found Michael Flitcroft, 45, in the street nearby and detained him without resistance, authorities said.

Inside the home, officers said they found Flitcroft’s mother, Suzanne Smith, 67, dead from what appeared to be “homicidal violence.”

Flitcroft faces charges including second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault for injuring Smith’s husband, Stewart Smith.

The case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with knowledge of Flitcroft’s whereabouts leading up to the incident to contact them at 541-917-7686.