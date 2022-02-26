No immediate danger to the public, authorities say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead under “suspicious” conditions at his home Friday in Albany.

Officials said Elvin “Al” Pierce dead was found dead around 9 p.m. in his home near the corner of Southeast 26th Avenue and Jackson Street.

In a press release sent Saturday morning, the Albany Police Department said “the circumstances of the male’s death appear suspicious,” although authorities did not immediately elaborate. APD did not state whether investigators believe foul play is involved, but they said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, APD said, and detectives are asking the public for help with the case. APD asked anyone who recently contacted Pierce or who has information to call Lt. Buck Pearce at 541.917.3209.

