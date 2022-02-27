PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Albany police are searching for the roommate of a man who was found dead at his home Friday night.

75-year-old Elvin “Al” Pierce was found dead by officers around 9:10 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a man was unconscious and not breathing.

In a press release sent by the Albany Police Department the next day, officials called the circumstances surrounding his death “suspicious” but did not release many other details.

Police released this photo of Jimenez for reference and urged anyone who sees her to call 911. (Courtesy/APD)

Now, investigators say Pierce was killed, his car is missing from his home and his roommate has not been found.

APD said Pierce’s roommate, 42-year-old Elizabeth Nicole Tyler Jimenez, wasn’t there at the home when officers found Pierce dead and they don’t know where she is.

Authorities did not specifically state whether Jimenez is a suspect or if there are any charges against her.

APD is asking the public for help in finding Pierce’s car — a tan 2004 Buick Park Avenue with Oregon license plate 081FAX — and Jimenez, who is described as often visiting local soup kitchens. Police released the above photo for reference.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 541-917-7680 or APD Lt. Buck Pearce at 541-917-3209.