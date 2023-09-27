Safeway and Albertsons are offering vaccines for the flu, RSV, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus and HPV as well

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Albertsons and Safeway are offering 10% off groceries to shoppers who receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Food and drug retailer Albertsons, which owns grocery chain Safeway, announced that it was offering the updated vaccine earlier this week.

At the start of the respiratory virus season, the Centers for Disease Control suggested that everyone over the age of 6 months receive immunization. According to the public health organization, the new vaccine is the most effective way to avoid COVID-related hospitalizations, deaths and ‘Long Covid.’

“Vaccines are essential in helping prevent the transmission of viruses in order to protect our family members, friends and neighbors from severe illness, particularly those who are most vulnerable to respiratory disease,” Group Vice President Anthony DalPonte of Albertsons pharmacies added in a statement.

Last week, Oregon health experts defined elderly people, pregnant women and residents with pre-existing medical conditions as those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority said influenza and respiratory syncytial virus were of concern for residents as well. During the 2022-23 respiratory season, all three viruses affected communites statewide, causing a ‘tripledemic’ for healthcare providers.

However, the CDC reports that this year is the first where Americans can receive vaccines for all three viruses. In addition to the COVID-19 shot, Safeway and Albertsons are offering flu, RSV, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus and HPV vaccines as well.

“Most insurance plans, including Medicaid, cover immunizations at no cost; however, customers are encouraged to check with their local pharmacy to verify coverage under their specific health plan,” Safeway said.

Residents can schedule an appointment for up to five vaccines online. Walk-ins are also accepted.

People who are vaccinated at Safeway or Albertsons pharmacies will receive a 10% coupon on grocery orders up to $200. The offer lasts through the end of the year.