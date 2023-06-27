PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Changes are coming for Oregon’s Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission as Governor Tina Kotek just announced Annaliese Dolph as the new director.

Dolph had been serving as Kotek’s behavioral health director and had previously worked at the Oregon Health Authority.

It comes as addiction treatment and recovery advocates say the commission needs a stable leader to help curb Oregon’s addiction crisis.

Addiction treatment experts say Oregon needs better infrastructure and policy changes, which is the role of the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission. But those same experts say the commission hasn’t had a director who has wanted to make those changes.

For the 15 years that the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission has existed, Mike Marshall, the executive director of Oregon Recovers, has been waiting for it to live up to its intention.

“On paper, (it) has been a very powerful agency,” he said. “It can tell different agencies what it’s supposed to be doing with authority.”

But that regulatory power has seldom been used, especially in the past five years, according to Marshall. An OHSU-Portland State report from last fall found Oregon has half of the detox, recovery or treatment infrastructure needed to help enough people.

“The problem was that we’ve been under capacity and there hasn’t been a political priority for this specific issue,” said Tony Vezina, the chair of the commission.

The legislature has dedicated over $1 billion since 2020 to behavioral health and addiction, such as funding to buy and build detox and treatment centers.

“For organizations that are providing those services, sometimes they aren’t making enough money to expand,” Vezina said.

“The state needs a recovery czar. Somebody who is going to take all the different agencies, all the different folks, stakeholders who are involved in solving our addiction crisis, and having one person in charge,” added Marshall.

For Vezina, it means he can bring his expertise to the conversation, instead of leading it.

“The message that I’ve heard is one of urgency. We’re looking to make immediate steps forward in solving these problems so I would imagine those are the strategies that are going to be implemented,” he said.