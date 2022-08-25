PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?

An employee at a Tualatin Red Robin was reportedly spat on and pepper sprayed by a man trying to scam the restaurant out of money.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report at Red Robin on SW Nyberg Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a man had allegedly been trying to scam the restaurant, claiming that they had made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.

The suspect reportedly spat on the employee and then sprayed her in the face with pepper spray. He then left the restaurant.

During the investigation, officers learned that the pepper spray was allegedly stolen from a local business and that the suspect had tried to scam two other businesses in the area that day.

Officers have been unable to locate the suspect

He is described as an adult, black male, in his 40’s, wearing a blue sports jacket and slacks.

Tualatin Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to contact Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and to reference case #22-16394.