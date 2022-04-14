PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 20-year-old man accused of killing a woman near the Portland State University campus last week has now been, officially, charged with her murder.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday that Keenan Harpole was arraigned on two chargers related to the shooting death of 19-year-old Amara Marluke on April 4th.

The shooting happened at the corner of SW College and 6th, in front of Mak’s Market and across the street from the Cheerful Tortoise Bar. Students living in the dorms near the intersection told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots around 1 a.m.

Harpole is a facing second-degree murder charge, in addition to being charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Hours after the shooting in downtown Portland, Harpole was arrested in Bend. He remains in custody at the Multnomah County Jail.

Harpole was a former running back on the PSU football team in the 2021 season.