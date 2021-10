An animated CJ McCollum and Bill Walton at a vineyard in a Travel Oregon promotional video, October 18, 2021 (Travel Oregon)

'Oregon, Only Slightly Exaggerated' continues its campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest animated video in “Oregon, Only Slightly Exaggerated” from Travel Oregon was released Monday and includes cameos from famous residents.

The video includes scenes from the Pendleton Round-Up, the summer kite festival and a hike on Old Baldy Trail in Estacada.

Blazers star CJ McCollum and Blazers legend Bill Walton make cameos at a vineyard.