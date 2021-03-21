Anti-Asian sentiment a problem in Oregon too, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jenny Kim has lived in Portland since 1968, she said she has always felt safe in the community. But recently, she said she’s felt uneasy as an Asian American woman.

“Right now when I go out I make sure I don’t carry a purse and I make sure that I can defend myself,” Kim said. “Don’t cause trouble … And just be real nice and say hello.”

Kim isn’t alone in this sentiment, as hate crimes against Asian Americans have jumped since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tension has been simmering since former President Donald Trump helped fuel the hatred on Twitter when he referred to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus.”

Kim along with dozens of others from the Asian American community and the Oregon Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association gathered in downtown Portland’s Old Town Chinatown.

They condemned the recent violence against Asian Americans, including a rampage by one man last week in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

This week, city and county leaders have condemned anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes. In Oregon, the Department of Justice received 22 reports of anti-Asian bias crimes in February, up from 10 in January.

In Portland, one man is accused of punching an Asian American on December 15, 2020. Daniel Hutchens is accused of punching the victim for being Asian. Hutchens, 38, faces 2 counts of 2nd-degree bias crime and one count of harassment.

Earlier this month, an Asian American Willamette University student was attacked while walking to Safeway in downtown Salem. She was at the corner of Capitol Street and Chemeketa Street when two men allegedly pushed her down and kicked her while making disparaging, racist comments.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said there are two active bias crime cases involving Asian victims since late last year.