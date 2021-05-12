Anti-police graffiti found on Eugene council members’ houses

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — City officials say the homes of three Eugene city councilors were defaced with anti-police graffiti that called for defunding the police.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis condemned the actions, which police said happened Sunday night or early Monday. During the city’s virtual council meeting Monday, Vinis called it “cowardly and counterproductive.”

Police are investigating, and city spokesperson Laura Hammond said the graffiti was being cleaned off.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the city is not releasing the names of the city council members whose houses were defaced in order to protect their identities, and did not say if there are any suspects.