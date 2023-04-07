PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new bill seeking to deter street racers by giving law enforcement more power and ensuring tougher consequences for those convicted passed in the Oregon Senate.

Senate Bill 615 passed Thursday following a number of street racing incidents that resulted in deaths in Oregon.

Should the bill pass the state’s House chambers, the penalty for anyone convicted of street racing would be set to a maximum of 364 days of imprisonment, a $6,250 fire or both. Repeat offenders within five years can be sentenced to five years imprisonment, a $125,000 fine or both.

“Street racing is dangerous for racers, other road users, and pedestrians,” said Senator Chris Gorsek, who sponsored the bill, in a statement. “Increasing the options available to law enforcement, such as locking up speed racers’ cars, will deter this reckless and dangerous activity and save lives.”

The bill also allows law enforcement to seize street racers’ cars using criminal forfeiture.

“Fast and Furious should be in our theaters, not on our streets,” said state Senator Mark Meek “This legislation will protect families and make Oregon safer for everyone.”