Appeals Court rules in favor of nonbinary legal designations

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a Eugene resident’s right to a nonbinary gender marker.

Jones Hollister’s gender is nonbinary, but their petition for a nonbinary gender marker was denied by Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles D. Carlson in 2019. The Appeals Court ruled Wednesday that the circuit court erred in concluding that it lacked authority under state law to approve Hollister’s application for a legal change of sex from female to nonbinary.

Hollister says they are thrilled for all nonbinary Oregonians who will now be able to have court paperwork confirming their identities.