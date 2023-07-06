PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit refused to reconsider a prior ruling that barred an Oregon city from penalizing homeless residents who sleep in public spaces.

In the Martin v. City of Boise case from September 2018, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled that a local ordinance prohibiting homeless people from camping on public property was violating the Eighth Amendment.

More recently in September 2022, Grants Pass residents went to the court to challenge similar codes enforced in their own city.

Court documents say the Grants Pass Municipal Code included five different ordinances related to sleeping or camping in public places, with each of the ordinances imposing a civil fine of up to several hundred dollars.

Repeat offenders of the ordinances faced a ban from all city property. If a homeless resident was still found on city property after the ban, they could have been punished for trespassing.

However, the court upheld that the ordinances weren’t in line with the Eighth Amendment’s protections for “involuntarily homeless people.” The three-judge panel also found that Grants Pass only offered four temporary housing programs, and thus didn’t have enough shelter beds for its homeless population.

Judges additionally ruled that the city’s enforcement of the sleeping and camping ordinances violated the Cruel and Unusual Punishment Clause.

And on Wednesday, the court denied a rehearing of September’s ruling. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver and Circuit Judge Ronald Gould, the judges who held the majority opinion in the case, argued that dissenters were “significantly exaggerating” the decision.

“Grants Pass, relying on Martin, holds only that governments cannot criminalize the act of sleeping with the use of rudimentary protections from the elements in some public places when a person has nowhere else to sleep,” the two said in a joint statement. “It does not establish an unrestrained right for involuntarily homeless persons to sleep anywhere they choose.”

Still, dissenters argued that courts shouldn’t be able to make decisions on behalf of local governments.

In particular, Circuit Judge Milan Smith Jr. deemed homelessness a leading public health and safety crisis on the West Coast. Several other judges backed his statement, which said that homelessness has made public spaces “unwelcoming” to the general population.

“Unlike the officials tasked with addressing homelessness, the members of our court are neither elected nor policy experts,” Smith said. “…when asked to inject ourselves into a vexing and politically charged crisis, we should tread carefully and take pains to ensure that any rule we impose is truly required by the Constitution — not just what our unelected members think is good public policy.”