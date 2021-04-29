Apply now for 2nd round of Oregon landlord rent relief

Some landlords are still waiting on approval or denial of their first round applications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon landlords who haven’t been getting rent checks due to the pandemic can now apply for the second round of emergency funding from the state.

Applications for the second round of financial aid opened Thursday. But some landlords are still waiting to find out if their applications from the first round were approved.

Edwin Barker said the tenant at his rental home in Turner, Oregon stopped paying rent in June of 2020, so he’s now owed $17,500 in unpaid rent. Barker applied for assistance through the state’s Landlord Compensation Fund but is still waiting for an answer on his application.

Barker said on top of not paying rent, his tenant completely trashed the rental property. He said he tried to work with the tenant to setup a payment plan for at least some of the rent he’s owed but so far hasn’t received a dime.

Barker feels the tenant has taken advantage of the eviction moratorium. His only hope now is to be approved for state funds, which would cover 80% of the rent he’s owed.

“It’s nerve wracking — you hope you did everything right, you hope you provide all the documentation they want,” he said. “I don’t know why it takes so long to get a decision. I’ve got bills I need to pay, mortgage to pay, property tax and insurance and all that. I would like a decision fairly soon.”

Barker said he hasn’t received an approval or denial notice. He now plans to apply again for the second round of funding. Applications for the Landlord Compensation Fund will close at 5 p.m. on May 17.