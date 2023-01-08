A Silverton home was completely destroyed after a fire, taking the lives of approximately 30 cats housed at the rescue there (SFD)

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.

Silverton fire responded to the two-alarm fire at 650 Lone Oaks Lp. just before 5 p.m. Saturday, which they said started near the house’s back porch and spread to the home.

About 30 cats died in the fire due to smoke and heat, with only two surviving the fire, officials told KOIN 6 News.

Fire officials said that everything inside the home was a complete loss and is worth an estimated $700,000 in damages.

The rescue’s owner, her husband, and their two dogs all made it out of the home, and according to fire officials, no injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family recover from the loss of their home and their non-profit.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops