PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April snow has left tens of thousands in Oregon and Southwest Washington without power early Monday morning.

Portland General Electric is reporting nearly 25,000 customers are without power from McMinnville to Hillsboro and across Portland.

Pacific Power is reporting more than 10,000 customers are waking up in the dark across Oregon.

In Washington state, Clark County Public Utilities says more than 4,400 customers are in the dark Monday morning.