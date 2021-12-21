Are your tires ready for snow in the Willamette Valley?

Area tire centers seeing double the amount of customers now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With snow in the forecast for the Willamette Valley, area tire centers said they are slammed with drivers who want to get ready.

Jason Gale, an area manager for Les Schwab, told KOIN 6 News they’re seeing 2-3 times as many customers as usual. People are getting snow tires, chains, and tire socks along wth new batteries and windshield wipers.

Fortunately, he said, the supply chain crunch isn’t affecting them.

“We know we’re going to get this surge of customers typically, so we’ve been preparing for months, stockpiling inventory as much as we can,” Gale said. “So we’ve got plenty of snow tires, plenty of chains, plenty of batteries and everything to take care of customers.”

Les Schwab Tire Centers are open until 2 p.m. on December 24, but closed Christmas Day. No appointment is necessary.