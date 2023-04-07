PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was wielding a pellet gun was fatally shot by a deputy, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident unfolded just before midnight Thursday when deputies were called to help Eugene-Springfield Fire Department with a “combative” and “extremely intoxicated” man who apparently needed to be taken to a hospital. While heading to the home on Fisher Road off Highway 126, deputies learned the man was previously arrested for menacing with a knife.

When deputies arrived, the man was holding what appeared to be a firearm and despite orders to drop the weapon, authorities say the man “raised the weapon and advanced towards the deputy” who fired a shot in response, striking the man.

Deputies began treating the man, but despite lifesaving efforts, he died.

The man’s weapon was later confirmed to be a pellet gun designed to resemble a handgun.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the man killed or the deputy at this time.

Per standard protocol, the deputy who fired the shot is on traumatic event leave. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation, which is overseen by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.