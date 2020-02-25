Army astronaut to swear in local youths from space

Army astronaut Andrew Morgan will deliver the Oath of Enlistment to over 850 future soldiers across America on Feb. 26, 2020. (NASA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A colonel in the U.S. Army will be far from American soil when he swears in hundreds of new recruits, including a dozen local youths.

NASA astronaut and Army soldier Col. Andrew Morgan will host the Oath of Enlistment live from the International Space Station. It will be the first-ever nationwide ceremony.

More than 850 Americans will take the oath on Wednesday, including a dozen local youth who will participate in a ceremony at the Evergreen Air & Space Museum in McMinnville. That ceremony starts at 9:50 a.m.

Tualatin High School senior Natalie Unis will be sworn into the US Army by an Army astronaut at the International Space Station on Feb. 26, 2020. (Tigard-Tualatin School District)

Tualatin High School senior Natalie Unis will also take the Oath of Enlistment on Wednesday, according to Tigard-Tualatin School District. Guests are asked to arrive at the Tualatin High School library by 9:15 a.m. Unis wants to study nursing at Point Loma Nazarene College in San Diego later this year. She’s joining the Army Reserve to further her experience and training.

Col. Morgan will conduct a question-and-answer session with the new enlistees at various venues across the U.S., including Space Center Houston, after the ceremony.