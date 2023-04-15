Carlos Gonzalez Ornelas, 22, was arrested for reckless driving and hit and run (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a busy night for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as they dealt with two separate hit-and-run crashes, officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. when a driver attempted to elude police in Aloha.

In their attempt, officials said the driver almost hit another car head-on and then crashed, finally attempting to flee on foot before they were caught.

Carlos Gonzalez Ornelas, 22, was arrested and charged with eluding in a car and on foot, hit and run, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, criminal mischief and five warrants.

The second incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when authorities shared that another driver crashed into a tree and fled the scene.

Michael Angel Diaz Vasquez, 24, was arrested after crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene (WCSO)

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and officials said they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, deputies said they found the driver attempting to escape the area in another car.

Michael Angel Diaz Vasquez was arrested and is charged with DUII, felony hit and run causing injury and criminal mischief.