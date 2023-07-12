Rainier police say the man lit the fire and walked away to a bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Tuesday, Rainier police arrested an arson suspect accused of soaking a man and his boat with gasoline before setting both on fire, officials say.

According to court documents, Gary Westing started the fire at a residence at 295 East A Street and walked away from the flames to head west with a dog. When officers arrived, they found David Klinke on fire “along with several items strewn about the rear of the boat.”

Klinke was taken to the hospital with his left arm burned and body covered in black markings. Meanwhile, a deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said they found Westing sitting outside Ole’ Pastime Tavern with his dog.

According to the deputy, Wasting denied knowing anything about the fire — but camera footage of the scene showed a man matching his description with a dog behind the boat. After the boat caught flame, footage showed the same man walking away.

Police say they searched Westing’s backpack, which held a torch light and Neon Universal Gas Lighter Refill in a mostly empty spray can. Westing faces a charge of first-degree arson.

