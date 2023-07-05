This mural at Portland International Airport, “A Place Called Home,” was done by Alex Chiu and Jeremy Nichols, May 16, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Artists Repertory Theatre is seeking muralists to paint artwork that will be seen by the thousands who pass through the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

Non-profit organization ART has served Portland since 1982, as the city’s “longest-running professional theatre.” For years, the theater has hosted its shows within the Portland Center Stage venue on 128 NW 11th Ave.

But this April, ART announced that the second phase of construction had begun for its new home located on 1515 SW Morrison Ave.

The building will include a new lobby, two theaters and rehearsal space, along with an outside mural created by locals.

In partnership with the Public Art Committee of the Regional Arts & Culture Council, ART has invited artists to submit applications for the new mural that aims to interest passersby.

According to the nonprofit, the work could be plastered along 15th Avenue, 16th Avenue and Morrison Street. ART says these roads see plenty of traffic from the I-405 freeway ramp, more than 1,000 residential units nearby, and the neighboring Timbers Stadium.

Individual artists or artist teams are welcomed to apply, as long as the artist, team lead, or majority of the team has “strong roots” in Oregon or Southwest Washington.

“ART is committed to reflecting the cultural richness of our city by promoting opportunities for emerging and historically underrepresented artists,” the nonprofit added. “Artists/artist teams representing communities of color are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Applicants can either submit a written or video statement, expressing their interest in the project and showing past work samples. Learn more about the application requirements here.

Submissions are due by Friday, July 14. Finalists will be announced later in mid-August.

ART says the mural will have a budget of $75,000 and should be complete by October of this year.